Richardson inks manufacturing and distribution deal with BSE

Richardson Electronics, has entered into an exclusive manufacturing and global distribution agreement with Battery Street Energy (BSE) to manufacture ultracapacitor-based engine start modules for use in various markets and applications including the wireless telecom industry and in critical facilities.

In collaboration with BSE, Richardson Electronics will be manufacturing these modules using BSE’s patent-pending technology in its 250'000 square foot facility located in LaFox, Illinois. These new ultracapacitor generator start modules are an eco-friendly drop-in replacement for hazardous lead-acid batteries used in backup generators and related equipment. The ultracapacitors provide a larger operating temperature range, predictable end-of-life, and with over one million charge/discharge cycles, they are also said to outlast conventional lead-acid batteries by up to 18 years. “With the exceptionally successful launch of our ULTRA3000 power modules for wind turbines, we are thrilled to expand our product portfolio with these generator start modules,” says Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group, in a press release. “The team at BSE is a remarkable group of design engineers and marketing professionals. We look forward to partnering with them to bring these products to market.” "Given Richardson Electronics’ world class operation, reputation and global reach, all of us at BSE are thrilled at the opportunity to bring some of our IP to life," adds Peter Bocek, President of Battery Street Energy. "The Richardson sales, engineering and management team are first class professionals, exceptionally experienced and enthusiastic partners. We are excited to collaborate with them going forward."