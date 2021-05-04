© ESIA

European semiconductor sales up 5.8% MoM

European semiconductor sales in March 2021 reached USD 3.683 billion, an increase of 5.8% compared to February sales of USD 3.482 billion, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports.

Such steady growth was recorded also on a year-to-date (YTD) basis: considering the January-to-March period, semiconductor sales in Europe increased by 8.7% versus the same period in the year 2020. Europe was the region experiencing the biggest overall growth in March. Global semiconductor sales reached USD 41.047 billion, up 3.7% versus the USD 39.588 billion recorded in the previous month and up 17.8% versus the same month in 2020. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. Discretes, sensors, logic chips as well as diodes were the top drivers of March’s sales in Europe. Sales for these product categories grew by 9.6%, 9.2%, 8.8%, and 14% respectively. Looking at worldwide sales of application-specific semiconductors, strong growth was regis-tered in the automotive, infotainment, and wired communication segments. In March, exchange rate effects were less prominent than in February when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 3.055 billion Euros in March 2021, up 6.5% versus February and a decrease of 0.7% versus the same month a year ago.