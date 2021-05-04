© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com PCB | May 04, 2021
Unimicron reorganises Kunshan manufacturing
PCB manufacturer Unimicron has obtained funds (EUR 70.6 million) from the local government in Kunshan, China for relocating its manufacturing operations locally.
The relocation becomes necessary as Unimicron moves into the production of more high-end products. Environmental regulations at the old location do not fit in with this new approach, DigiTimes reports. The company plans to set up a facility in the Kunshan New and High-tech Industrial Development Zone for the production of HDI, SLP and IC substrates. The new facility is scheduled to be ready for the production of HDI and SLP boards in April 2023, with the manufacturing start for IC substrates scheduled for a later date. Production of traditional PCBs will be switched to its plant in China’s Huanshi, Hubei province, the report continues. The Chinese government has been offering incentives to set up high-end IC substrate production lines in the country. AT&S is also expanding its ABF production capacity, as previously reported by Evertiq.