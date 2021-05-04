© Intervala - for illustrative purposes

Intervala acquires Ohio electronics business from NEOTech

EMS provider Intervala has acquired certain assets of NEOTech Inc.’s manufacturing business in Mason, Ohio. The acquisition expands Intervala’s global customer base through the addition of several customers in the medical device and industrial markets.

Intervala says in a press release that it intends to gradually transition the Mason business, which focuses on low-to-medium volume, higher mix electronics production, to its existing manufacturing locations in the greater Pittsburgh and Boston regions. “The acquisition of NEOTech’s Mason business presented Intervala with a unique opportunity to further advance our growth strategy and expand our customer base in key target markets,” says Teresa Huber, president and CEO. “We commend the NEOTech team for building successful, longstanding relationships with a notable customer list and are extremely pleased to welcome these customers to Intervala.” “Intervala was the perfect fit as the manufacturing partner for our top-tier customers in Mason,” adds Kunal Sharma, president of NEOTech Inc. “The company has an outstanding reputation for its operational excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction. Although our Mason facility no longer fit NEOTech’s larger business strategy, we are delighted that the clients we served there remain in excellent hands with Intervala.”