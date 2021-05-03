© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Fineline expands global team to support business growth

Fineline has employed more than 20 new team members in Q1 2021. The new employees are taking on a number of different roles across all regions and all levels of the Fineline business, a press release states. “Our people are our most important asset, especially at a time when the global PCB market is turbulent and our customers need additional support or guidance”, says Eli Ikan, CEO at Fineline. “Over the last year we’ve taken steps to create a positive remote working environment. Bringing in new talented people to our teams, ensures we have a robust infrastructure that will support our current business needs and give us a great platform from which to build future growth.” The new roles cover sales, logistics, marketing and finance positions based in Europe and Asia. One of the new key hires is Adrie van Lankveld, who has joined Fineline as Business Development Manager for Central Europe, focusing on NPI and design.