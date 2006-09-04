Foxconn subsidiary competing for<br>orders from Dell

According to the Chinese-language Apple Daily Foxconn Precision Components a subsidiary of Foxconn is competing for orders of magnesium-alloy cases for use in Dell's entry-level business-use notebooks.

As the notebooks may adopt magnesium-alloy cases in large volumes. The paper added that Foxconn will see rising sales in the third quarter, boosted by shipments of magnesium-alloy cases for Motorola's new handsets and for new clients' notebooks.

