© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Jabil opens healthcare facility in the Dominican Republic

Jabil is officially opening its newly constructed healthcare manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic. The new site features over 60'000 square feet of manufacturing space in Bajos de Haina’s PIISA Industrial Park, part of the area’s fast-growing free trade zone.

The operation supports Jabil’s Jabil Regulated Industries division and will produce a variety of precision medical products including COVID-19 test kits. Construction began in 2019 and now boasts 36,000 square feet of clean/dry room space and a trained workforce of more than 400 manufacturing employees, which Jabil expects to grow by 250 by Summer 2021. “Jabil’s presence in the Dominican Republic began in September 2018 with the opening of our shared services office,” says Steve Borges, executive vice president and CEO of Jabil Regulated Industries in a press release. “Our decision to open and grow our manufacturing operations in the Dominican Republic is in large part due to the high-caliber talent pool and pride of work shown by employees in the island.”