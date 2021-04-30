© Norbit

Norbit certified to supply medical devices

Norwegian electronics manufacturer Norbit, has successfully achieved ISO 13485 certification at its factory in Selbu, Norway, for the manufacturing and assembly of electronic products and modules for the medical device industry.

With a focus on highly robotised manufacturing processes, the business unit Product Innovation & Realisation (PIR) offers R&D and contract manufacturing services to key selected industrial customers. “With this certification in place, we are able to manufacture high-quality medical devices. From PIR we are now ready to create new products and solutions together with customers with market specific domain knowledge also in the medical device segment. We already have some interesting medical projects established also including our R&D engineers,” says Norbit CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet in a press release. For decades, PIR has supplied electronics into demanding markets such as automotive, security, energy, marine and oceans related industries. The variety and scale of projects has given Norbit a continued benchmark of the company’s manufacturing capabilities. “There are clear megatrends driving demand for medical instrumentation and we look forward to utilise our R&D and production competences in this area. Having in-house production in Norway gives us control of and proximity to a critical part of the value chain, allowing us to provide customers in the medical industry with the required level of service and quality,” says Weisethaunet.