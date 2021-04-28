© All Circuits

All Circuits expands in France – aiming for industry 4.0

By 2022, the Group will have added 5’000 square metres of production space to its MSL Circuits operations in Meung-sur-Loire, France.

The factory, which is completely dedicated to automotive applications will, once the expansion is completed, boast 14 SMT lines and have integrated industry 4.0 principles – all intended for the new generation of electric vehicles, communications and marketing manager Jessica Louyot explains to Evertiq in an email. With the expansion, which is expected to be ready to start production in the first quarter of 2023, the company is creating about 60 jobs in the short term. ALL Circuits has been a strong advocate of the "Made in France" mantra – and sees digital transformation as one of the cornerstones to build and sustain a successful, reliable and cost-effective electronics manufacturing ecosystem in France. “Many of the dynamics of 2020 have led brands to think long and hard about where they make their products and we’re happy that France will likely end up winning more business as a result. We believe this trend combined with a focus on digital transformation, Industry 4.0 and automation, will lead to a renaissance of European manufacturing, particularly in France and Germany, two countries committed to becoming the smartest manufacturing region in the world,” Jessica Louyot writes in the statement. Evertiq will continue update on the developments at the Meung-sur-Loire site.