Second acquisition in a month for Nano Dimension

3D-printed electronics solutions specialist, Nano Dimension, is making its second acquisition for the month of April. The company announced earlier this month that had entered into a deal to acquire machine learning/deep learning specialist DeepCube. Now the company has signed and closed an agreement to acquire NanoFabrica, a precision additive manufacturing expert.

Nano Dimension will pay the shareholders of NanoFabrica a total ranging between USD 54.9 million to USD 59.4 million. Out of that, between USD 23 million to USD 27.5 million will be paid in cash (depending upon NanoFabrica meeting certain performance milestones and the founders of NanoFabrica continuing to work for a defined period after the acquisition), and approximately USD 32 million was paid in shares of Nano Dimension. Certain cash payments will be based on NanoFabrica’s revenue and gross margin performance in the next 12 months. NanoFabrica is a prominent player in the field of precision digital manufacturing. NanoFabrica brings the power of Additive Manufacturing to applications that require high precision, overlapping the typical target markets of Nano Dimension such as Aerospace, aviation, high-end electronics and automotive, medical, optics, research, education and more. NanoFabrica’s technology and machines are designed to enable digital mass manufacturing of precise and complex parts.