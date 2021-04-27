© Aspocomp

Aspocomp ink two project agreements within automotive

The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has signed two significant project agreements for the supply of printed circuit boards to a customer within the automotive industry.

The combined value of these multi-year agreements, if realised, will be over EUR 30 million over the lifetime of the projects. Volume deliveries are planned for 2022 – 2030 which means that these agreements will have no effect on Aspocomp’s net sales and operating result for 2021. The Electronic Control Unit PCBs (ECU-PCB) are used in Automated Manual Transmission solutions (AMT). By using this system, the benefits of automatic transmission can be achieved while keeping the advantages of manual transmission such as energy efficiency and driveability.