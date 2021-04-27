© Apple

Apple to invest $430 billion in the US over next five years

The accelerated commitment will fund a new North Carolina campus and job-creating investments in fields like silicon engineering and 5G technology. Ultimatly, the $430 billions will result in 20,000 new jobs across the US over the next five years.

The Cupertino company is accelerating its US investments, as it plans to make new contributions of more than USD 430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the country over the next five years. Over the past three years, Apple’s contributions outpaced the its original five-year goal of USD 350 billion set in 2018. The company is now raising its level of commitment by 20% over the next five years. “At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in a press release. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.” As part of its investments and expansion, Apple plans to invest over USD 1 billion in North Carolina and will begin construction on a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. The investment will create at least 3'000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other cutting-edge fields. Apple is on track to meet its 2018 goal of creating 20'000 new jobs in the US by 2023. With this new commitment, the company is setting a target of creating 20'000 additional jobs in states across the country over the next five years. In California Apple says i will continue to expand its teams across the state and now expects to grow its San Diego team to more than 5'000 employees by 2026 — a 500% increase from its 2018 goal. The company will also grow its teams in Culver City to more than 3'000 employees by 2026, expanding its campus with additional space for these employees and more. Apple will also add to its engineering team in Boulder, Colorado and expects to have close to 700 employees at its offices in the region by 2026. In Massachusetts Apple plans to add several hundred new jobs by 2026. In Texas the company is underway with the construction of its new USD 1 billion Austin campus, with employees expected to start moving into the new space next year. Apple’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) Platinum office space in Seattle, Washington recently opened for the company’s 1'000 local employees, with plans to add at least another 1'000 team members. In Iowa the design process is underway for Apple’s new data center, which is expected to create over 500 construction and operations jobs in Waukee. Besides the above mention expansions, Apple’s USD 430 billion US investments include working with more than 9'000 suppliers and companies in all 50 states, which will support job creation in sectors such as silicon engineering, 5G, and manufacturing.