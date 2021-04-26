© BSU

BSU relocates – set to more than double workforce

US EMS provider, BSU Inc., was founded in upstate New York more than 30 years ago, recently expanded to Austin, Texas, setting up its HQ and manufacturing in a new – bigger – facility.

The move to Austin started last year, and has since entering 2021 only accelerated. The company’s president, Ahmad Chamseddine, and CTO Cathy Chamseddine acquired the company in Ithaca, New York, back in 2018 and stated the relocation to Texas in November last year after. The company has been operating for more than 30 years and delivers services including intricate electronic, microelectronic and mechanical assemblies. The company has 25 "active customers" within the defense, medical and transportation sectors, Ahmad Chamseddine told the Austin Business Journal in an interview. The company, which currently employs 28 people is, with the move, set to grow. BSU is looking to add two new employees within a month and up to 12 more during the upcoming year. With relocation, the company leased a 20’000 square foot facility, which according to the president offers the company “lots of space for expansion”. The move to Austin doesn’t come as a surprise, the company's part of a plan which was set long ago. As described by Ahmad Chamseddine to the Austin Business Journal, the move is just the final step. The plan was to identify a target company, acquire it, turn it around, scale it and then move to Austin. For the near future, the company plans to add new business units including a unit for cabling and the development of products for smart cities, the report continues.