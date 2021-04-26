© IPC

North American EMS industry down 3.6% in March

Total North American EMS shipments in March 2021 were down 3.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments rose 10.9% says the IPC.

EMS bookings in March rose 8.9% year-over-year and decreased 8.7% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.43. “EMS shipments bounced back sharply in March, following a February marked by severe weather that hindered production,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Order flow slowed during the month but remains near historical levels. In fact, the three-month EMS book-to-bill has never been higher. With book-to-bill at 1.43, the EMS industry hit a second record in as many months.”