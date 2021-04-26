© joegough dreamstime.com

8 people killed in Shanghai factory fire

Eight people, including two firefighters, died in a fire that broke out at a factory in suburban Shanghai on Thursday afternoon, Shanghai Municipal People's Government said on Friday.

The fire reportedly began at 1:30 pm at the plant of Shengrui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Ltd in Jinshan District which mainly manufactures electronic product accessories. According to a government statement the blaze was put out at 6:20 am on Friday. The fire claimed eight lives, among them two firefighters who died while looking for people trapped by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the flames rose quickly and overtook the plant as it gathered momentum. More than 900 firefighters and 123 fire engines were deployed to respond to the fire, a report from the South China Morning Post states. The report from SCMP continues to state that Shengrui Electronic Technology was acquired last year by Taiwanese iPhone assembler Pegatron.