Foxconn's profit up nearly 40% in H1

Foxconn Electronics posted non-consolidated revenues of US$10.9 billion in the first half of 2006, up 30.19% from the same period of last year.

Foxconn recorded an on-year increase of 39.9% in after-tax profits in the first half, with the growth outperforming Taiwan's other major IT manufacturers Quanta Computer, Asustek Computer, BenQ and Compal Electronics.



According to DigiTimes Foxconn expects shipments of consumer electronics products to help drive up the company's overall performance in the second half. For the latter half of this year, the EMS vendor aims to maintain revenue growth of more than 30%.