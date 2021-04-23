© Fluence

Energy storage gets Fluence/Northvolt push

Fluence, a Siemens and AES joint venture company, and Northvolt are working to develop next-generation battery systems for grid-scale storage applications.

“Grid-scale energy storage will play a crucial role in transforming the way we power our world, and we are excited to join forces with a true innovator like Northvolt to deliver technology with significant societal and environmental benefits,” said Manuel Perez Dubuc, CEO of Fluence. “This integrated approach to optimize battery technology for Fluence product offerings is intended to make our systems greener, more cost-effective and more impactful, and to help us meet growing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions around the world.” Fluence and Northvolt will work together to develop Northvolt battery hardware and battery management systems optimised for Fluence energy storage solutions, a press release states. Digital intelligence, tightly integrated through the full product lifecycle from battery manufacturing to end-of-life, will lower total cost of ownership and create unique opportunities to generate value for customers. The agreement provides Northvolt with an additional channel to deliver systems to the global market and expands Fluence’s supply chain to include a European-based battery manufacturer. “In order to reach the Paris Agreement, the world needs to make significant investments in building truly sustainable energy grids. And battery systems will play a crucial part in that process. With their technology and reach, Fluence is the perfect partner to help put these solutions in the hands of a large number of customers, and thereby drive the change on the scale that we need,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Northvolt. As part of the agreement, Fluence also plans to purchase battery systems from Northvolt.