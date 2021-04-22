© Incap

Incap increases its estimate for 2021

The EMS provider says that it estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be "clearly higher" than that of 2020.

The increase in revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by the strong development at the company's Indian factories and the ramp-up of the factory expansion, which has proceeded faster than expected. Furthermore, the company says that the visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the its own assessments of the business development has improved. At the same time the company points out that these estimates are given of the basis that there are no major negative changes related to the pandemic, currency exchange rates or in component availability. Previously the company estimated that its revenue and the adjusted operating profit (EBIT) would be higher than in 2020.