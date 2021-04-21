© eolane

éolane Tallinn selects Critical Manufacturing MES

Critical Manufacturing has been awarded a contract with electronics manufacturer éolane Tallinn, Estonia. The project will see a two-phase Manufacturing Execution System (MES) implementation, replacing the existing legacy system on-site and then implementing additional features and modules, moving the business towards an Industry 4.0 solution.

Facing challenges with an aging manufacturing system that no longer supported the demands of its operations, and lacked flexibility and integration between applications, éolane looked for a modern replacement that would provide a pathway to Industry 4.0. Requirements included a fully integrated manufacturing and quality control system that would replace legacy systems, integrate with external systems, and improve lead time, productivity and efficiency. It required real-time visibility over operations, reduced effort for operational compliance, integrated quality analysis and real-time traceability and reporting. “We selected the Critical Manufacturing MES because it gives us the flexibility and integration capabilities we need to provide the high level of support and excellence our customers demand. The modularity of the solution gives us plenty of scope to innovate and further drive efficiency and quality through our operations in the future,” says Antoine Yon, Plant Manager at éolane, in a press release. The new MES will enable éolane to increase integration between systems and improve line performance through real-time operational visibility and accurate collection of cycle-time, delay, throughput and other data. This will ensure that manufacturing lines are always using the right information and will reduce the effort of compliance management. The system will provide full traceability, help with troubleshooting, and provide detailed quality analysis and online statistical process control (SPC). “We have a strong focus on the electronics market and are delighted to be working with an innovative company such as éolane. The modularity and flexibility of our MES is a perfect fit for the phased implementation of this project and the agility éolane is looking for. It will give them a platform to build on for the future and provides them with a strong foundation to realize all the benefits of I4.0 in the future,” says Augusto Vilarinho, Director of Business Development at Critical Manufacturing. The execution of the new MES will be carried out in cooperation with éolane. Subsequent to the initial installation at the éolane facility in Estonia, there is the possibility that the solution will be rolled out further to five additional manufacturing sites in France.