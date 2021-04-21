© Emerald EMS

Emerald EMS DataED site earns AS9100D certification

Emerald EMS says that its DataED facility, located in Salem, New Hampshire, is the third of its manufacturing sites to attain the AS9100-2016 Rev D certification, an essential quality control standard for serving the Aerospace & Defense market.

Two other Emerald EMS manufacturing sites—Saline Lectronics in Saline, Michigan, and Veris Manufacturing in Brea, California—also hold the AS9100D certification, which provides geographic and logistical flexibility for the company's Aerospace & Defense industry customers. A fourth Emerald EMS manufacturing facility, Silicon Valley-based Bestronics, is expected to attain AS9100D certification by the end of 2021. "The DataED team worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone certification, expanding our ability to meet the rigorous requirements of our customers in this increasingly complex industry sector," says Emerald EMS CEO Vic Giglio in a press release. "This new certification is a testament to the technological expertise, manufacturing excellence and highest quality standards reflected throughout the global Emerald EMS operation." The AS9100D certification provides global standards for best practices in the aerospace and defense industry, requiring strict adherence to quality and reliability standards, documentation of procedures, rigorous quality measurements, and corrective actions intended to create consistency in mission-critical products. The process of attaining AS9100D certification is a lengthy one, consisting of several steps, including learning about the standards, analysing and comparing current operations to standards, planning implementation, training personnel, and documentation and auditing of quality management operations. For several years, DataED has been certified to ISO 9001: 2015, the international standard for quality management systems, said DataED Director of Quality Dennis Goodman. AS9100D includes all the requirements of the ISO 9001 certification, plus additional requirements specified by the International Aerospace Quality Group. With a leadership team routinely focused on improving infrastructure, personnel skill levels, IT capabilities and improving quality management systems, beginning the process of attaining AS9100D certification in early 2020 was "the next logical step in that progression," Goodman said. DataED is one of four electronic manufacturing services providers that merged in 2020 to form Emerald EMS. DataED and Bestronics, based in San Jose, California, merged in October 2019. In July 2020, the two companies joined with Saline Lectronics of Saline, Michigan, and Veris Manufacturing of Brea, California, to form Emerald EMS.