Enics officially opens its first manufacturing site in Malaysia

The EMS provider first announced its plans to expand its presence in Asia with a new manufacturing site in Malaysia back in June 2020. Now, Enics has inauguration its newest and latest manufacturing site.

The site located in Senai, Johor and is Enics’ first manufacturing site in Malaysia and in South-East Asia. The construction of the new manufacturing site in Malaysia took place during 2020, and despite COVID-19-related restrictions construction was not slowed down. The company says in a press release that the factory has already produced its first PCBAs and is ready to expand its production to full high-volume electronics manufacturing. The 10'000 square metre Enics Malaysia manufacturing site is located in iPark industrial park in Senai, Johor, adjacent to Johor Bahru and Singapore. The site offers high-volume electronics manufacturing, serving customers in the industrial electronics segment. “We started our Malaysia project in March 2020, in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic. Due to circumstances over the course of last year we have built the factory fully remotely, still in very short time and without any compromises on workmanship and quality of execution. Clear vision and mission, solid knowledge about and experience with Malaysia as a place to invest, a professional partner working with us and the strong dedication and commitment of Enics teams have been the enabler of this achievement,’’ says Enics COO Udo Streller in the press release. “The Malaysia manufacturing site compliments Enics presence in Asia and gives us and our customers new opportunities in South-East Asia and even beyond. We count on Regionalization to secure the supply and assure quality of deliveries, being where our customers are. We offer to our customers supply chains which are agile and short, serving our regional set up for development and manufacturing,” adds Enics President and CEO Elke Eckstein.