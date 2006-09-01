Somacis aerospace certified

Somacis pcb industries is the first European company and the second in the world in the field of electronics to have been awarded the Nadcap certification for its Italian plants in Castelfidardo and Manfredonia.

Somacis pcb industries announced that its Castelfidardo and Manfredonia plants have been awarded the Nadcap certification, which is the accreditation required for the aerospace industry.



Nadcap is the PRI's (Performance Review Institute) brand name for the industry-managed program in the aerospace industry. It's an internationally recognized no-profit cooperative of standards-setting program, specialized in the certification of special products and processes for aerospace engineering, automotive and related industries.



Airbus, Alenia Aereonautica, The Boeing Company, NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, Rolls-Royce Corporation are just a few of the more prestigious multinationals that form part of the Nadcap community working together to improve the quality and safety standards within their sectors.



The Nadcap programme undertakes specific audits for processes and products to a high level of criticality within the supply system of the aerospace and automotive industries: from electronics to fluid distribution systems, from chemical to material testings, from welding processes to heat treatment procedures.



Now, with this certification, which imposed rigorous training and self-auditing programmes to conform to the stringent requirements demanded, SOMACIS pcb industries has become a Nadcap accredited supplier of high frequency and high density interconnection printed circuit boards for avionics and aerospace applications, we are pleased to be recognized as the first European company and the second in the world to have obtained this prestigious accreditation in the field of electronics.