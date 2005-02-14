ADI joins OMTP Group

3GSM WORLD CONGRESS, Cannes, France, February 14, 2005 — Analog Devices, Inc., today announced at the 3GSM World Congress, that it has joined the OMTP (Open Mobile Terminal Platform) group as an Advisor participant.

Established in June 2004 by a world-class group of mobile operators, OMTP’s mission is to create an open ecosystem for advanced mobile platforms that support enhanced subscriber experiences, while tailored to be able to meet the requirements of each operator.



“The work the OMTP group has begun will be critical as mobile operators tackle the challenge of identifying a uniform interface that can be deployed across different handsets for each operator,” said Christian Kermarrec, vice president, RF and wireless systems, Analog Devices, Inc. “As a provider of highly flexible and customizable semiconductor solutions for all wireless standards, ADI believes it can offer technology-neutral guidance to this organization in an effort to make the user’s experience with 2.5/3G functionality seamless across all markets, irrespective of the platform they are using.”



Having developed semiconductor solutions for evolving wireless standards since the early 1990s, ADI believes it can help guide the future direction of implementing this wireless technology vision. By enabling individual carriers to offer multiple branded handsets that are differentiated for their market, yet incorporate an interface that is common for a particular wireless standard, ADI can help expand the deployment of next-generation 3G services.