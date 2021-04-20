© Samsung

PC DRAM prices are now expected to undergo a 23-28% QoQ growth in 2Q21 due to the increased production of notebook computers

]DRAM Suppliers will enjoy increased bargaining power in price negotiations as server DRAM prices are expected to increase by 20-25% QoQ in 2Q21

Forecasted PC DRAM, Server DRAM and overall DRAM ASP 2Q21E

Revised Ver. Original Ver. PC DRAM Up 23~28% Up 13~18% Server DRAM Up 20~25% Up ~20% Total ASP Up 18~23% Up 13~18%