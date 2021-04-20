© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Norautron increases dometic production capacity

Norwegian EMS provider Norautron, has signed an agreement with MDC Eiendom AS for the rental of new premises in Horten, Norway. The newly signed agreement adds 2'500 square metres of production, warehouse and office space to the company's operations.

The expansion is a direct reaction to the increase in demand from both new and existing customers, the company disclose in a press release. “Our turnover reached an all-time high in 2020. In these challenging times we certainly do not take the demand we are experiencing for granted. This is the result of long-term collaborations, new customers, as well as hard work and skilled, dedicated employees. ” says Øyvind Sedivy, CEO Norautron. Norautron’s head office and current production premises are situated in Horten, Norway. Norautron therefore searched for vacant premises within proximity, and preferably within the same city. “We wanted to stay in Horten which is where our head office and production is located. The new building’s central location in Kongeveien was therefore a good match. We look forward to moving in and are happy that we can still say that the electronics that we produce in Norway are “made in Horten”, Sedivy concludes.