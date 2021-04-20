© Zollner

Zollner expands Taicang location with a new warehouse

German EMS provider Zollner has expanded its location in China with the addition of a new warehouse – offering the company more room and automated material management.

On a 3'800 square metres the company has built a 1,500 square metres,10 metre tall warehouse which houses eleven rows of shelves inside. 1,650 Euro-pallets find space in the shelves and each shelf level can carry up to 3,600 kilograms, the company states in a short update. High rack storage elevators are also used in the new warehouse. Using a navigation system and logistics interface with SAP Warehouse Management (SAP WM), placement into storage and picking will be automated in the future.