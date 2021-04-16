© Volkswagen

Volkswagen expands its production of battery system

The Volkswagen Group Components plant in Braunschweig is significantly expanding its production of battery systems for the latest electric vehicle generation.

Following the first expansion stage with a maximum capacity of 250'000 battery systems, the second expansion stage has started up with the same capacity. This means that once the site is fully ramped up it will now be able to fit up to 500'000 batteries a year for models based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) ‒ in this case for the fully electric Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4, as well as the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV. In addition to that, up to 100'000 battery systems for the models e-up!, SEAT Mii electric, ŠKODA Citigoe iV and as well as for hybrid vehicles will be manufactured on a yearly basis. In total, the site can bring more than 600'000 battery systems into the vehicles each year. “The strong demand for attractive and affordable electric models based on the modular electric drive matrix has the lines of the first expansion stage working at full capacity, so we have fired up the second stage. As such, the component is underpinning the Group’s unprecedented electric campaign,” says CEO of Volkswagen Group Components Thomas Schmall in a press release. And the company says that the next ramp-up is coming soon. The plant has received approval for expanding PHEV production capacities. While more than 50'000 hybrid battery systems a year are leaving the plant today, as of 2023, this will be up to 300'000 battery systems. “Through the consistent orientation toward electric mobility and a clear focussing of the product range, the Braunschweig site is lining itself up to be economically future-safe. The transformation of the site goes hand-in-hand with the transformation of its employees, who have been comprehensively qualified for working with batteries,” says Plant Manager, Martin Schmuck. In addition to the battery systems, Braunschweig also produces steering systems, brake discs, suspension struts, wheel bearing housings, wheel drives and subframes, and also front and rear axles, for example. Series production of MEB batteries takes place using largely fully automated production technology in a new manufacturing hall spread across more than 40'000 square metres, and more than EUR 300 million have been invested in the new building.