© TT Electronics

TT Electronics moves to Plano facility - looking to hire

TT Electronics is consolidating its North American Sensors and Specialist Components operations and moving into a new, purpose-built facility in Plano, Texas.

The new location will support administrative, R&D, engineering, and manufacturing functions aiming to advance the company’s optoelectronic sensors and resistors business. The phased opening of this facility will start at the end of April, with the current Carrollton, Texas optoelectronics office and design centre relocating to the Plano building. The production of thick film resistors will move from TT sites in Barbados and Corpus Christi, Texas, to the company’s recently upgraded Bedlington, UK facility. The production of thin film resistors will move the to the new Plano site later this summer, a press release reads. “The new Plano facility is not only an investment for the company, it’s an investment in our people and our customers. Consolidating our operations will improve the ease and speed at which our customers are able to conduct business with us,” says Stewart Partridge, VP/GM Sensors and Specialist Components, TT Electronics. “And, as part of TT’s sustainability commitment to develop cleaner energy solutions and improve efficiency, I am proud to share that the Plano facility will be 100% Green E renewable.” The new 60'000 square feet Plano building will house nearly 150 employees. The manufacturing lab will be configured to facilitate both dry and wet processes. With the transition to this new location, the company says it is also looking to add new talent to the group, supporting a global customer base in healthcare, aerospace, defence, electrification, and automation.