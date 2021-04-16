© Morrow Batteries

Morrow to build battery innovation centre and pilot factory

Later this year Morrow Batteries will start the construction of its new Battery Innovation Centre and Pilot Factory in Southern Norway. The facilities will allow Morrow to manufacture and qualify its battery cell, in addition to industrialise next generation battery technology.

"This is an important milestone for us, as we are taking our first steps to establish Morrow Industrialisation Centre. With this world leading infrastructure, we will be able to conduct costumer qualification testing and accelerate the development and industrialisation of new battery technology. We are bridging the gap between component development, cell design and large volume manufacturing," says Terje Andersen, CEO of Morrow Batteries in a press release. The Pilot factory will be located at Eyde Energi Park, just outside the city of Arendal, co-located with Morrow's planned Gigafactory. The Battery Innovation Centre will be located at the University of Agder campus in Grimstad. Both of these facilities are parts of Morrows Industrialisation Centre, and will be the first facility in Norway for costumer qualification. The Battery Innovation Centre will be Morrow ‘s competence centre of excellence and responsible for developing and commercialising new battery technology. Such as their in-house developed high-energy sulphur- technology (Li-S), and the cobalt free LNMO-cathode material developed by the partner Haldor Topsøe. This facility allows Morrow to gradually scale and tune the design, preparing for further scaling at the Pilot Factory. The ground floor of the Innovation Centre will be approximately 2000 square metre, with several floors of lab facilities and office spaces. The construction will start in Q3 2021, and be the work space for around 30 employees. The pilot factory will have an annual capacity of 500 MWh, and will be used for costumer qualification, and scaling the technology towards our planned Gigafactory. The pilot factory will cover approximately 12000 square metre, with construction starting in Q4 2021. The facility will employ 90 specialists.