Intel plans to remove up to 10.000

Intel CEO Paul Otellini is expected to announce a massive layoff early next week that could eliminate as many as 10,000 jobs.

Intel has about 100,000 employees worldwide, so the cut could be as high as 10% of the staff. According to CNET News.com Intel having suffered several financially disappointing quarters, launched an internal analysis in April to find ways to increase its efficiency. Otellini is scheduled to announce the results of the analysis, including the layoff, on Tuesday.