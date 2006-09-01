Electronics Production | September 01, 2006
Alcatel plans to acquire Nortel's 3G business
Alcatel announced today that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Nortel to acquire its UMTS radio access business and related assets for USD 320 million. This is a key step in Alcatel's strategy to further strengthen its UMTS market position, and thus expand its global leadership in broadband access.
With this deal, Alcatel should become one of the world's largest suppliers of UMTS radio access solutions, and further reinforce its technology edge at a time when the UMTS market is expanding rapidly. The proposed acquisition would enhance Alcatel's industry-leading mobile radio expertise and product portfolio with technology and products that enjoy strong recognition among leading operators such as the Vodafone and Orange groups. Alcatel also intends to benefit from significantly strengthened research and development capabilities, amongst the most advanced in the world, with the scale and know-how to lead innovation in broadband wireless access, especially in HSxPA and 3G Long-Term Evolution (3G LTE), fully leveraging Alcatel's expertise in multi-standard radio solutions and Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology.
Under the transaction, Alcatel intends to acquire Nortel's UMTS radio access technology and product portfolio, associated patents and tangible assets as well as customer contracts. It is anticipated that a significant majority of employees of Nortel's UMTS access business, will be transferred to Alcatel.
Following the transaction, Alcatel would serve an additional fourteen UMTS customers around the world for a combined global footprint that amounts to one in four UMTS operators. Alcatel would also significantly reinforce its presence with Tier-1 operators, especially in world-leading 3G markets such as South Korea, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK. While strengthening its presence in developed mobile markets, the transaction would also put Alcatel in a unique position to serve the needs of major upcoming 3G markets, such as China and other key fast-growing regions, where the company already enjoys a strong GSM/EDGE footprint.
The acquisition is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and other closing conditions. The parties are targeting to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2006.
Alcatel has and will continue to involve Lucent in the conclusion and implementation of this project in order to achieve the most efficient fit within the combined company.
Under the transaction, Alcatel intends to acquire Nortel's UMTS radio access technology and product portfolio, associated patents and tangible assets as well as customer contracts. It is anticipated that a significant majority of employees of Nortel's UMTS access business, will be transferred to Alcatel.
Following the transaction, Alcatel would serve an additional fourteen UMTS customers around the world for a combined global footprint that amounts to one in four UMTS operators. Alcatel would also significantly reinforce its presence with Tier-1 operators, especially in world-leading 3G markets such as South Korea, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK. While strengthening its presence in developed mobile markets, the transaction would also put Alcatel in a unique position to serve the needs of major upcoming 3G markets, such as China and other key fast-growing regions, where the company already enjoys a strong GSM/EDGE footprint.
The acquisition is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and other closing conditions. The parties are targeting to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2006.
Alcatel has and will continue to involve Lucent in the conclusion and implementation of this project in order to achieve the most efficient fit within the combined company.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments