© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Analysis | April 14, 2021
2020 global semiconductor equipment sales surge 19%
Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 19% from USD 59.8 billion in 2019 to a new all-time high of USD 71.2 billion in 2020, says SEMI.
For the first time, China claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment with sales growth of 39% to USD 18.72 billion. Sales in Taiwan, the second-largest equipment market, remained flat in 2020 with sales of USD 17.15 billion after showing strong growth in 2019. Korea registered 61% growth to USD 16.08 billion to maintain the third position. Annual spending also increased 21% in Japan and 16% in Europe as both regions are recovering from the contraction in 2019. Receipts in North America decreased 20% in 2020 following three years of consecutive growth. Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 19% in 2020, while other front-end segment sales grew 4%. Assembly and packaging showed strong growth across all regions, resulting in a 34% market increase in 2020, while total test equipment sales increased 20%. Annual billings by region in billions of US dollars with YoY change rates
|Region
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|China
|18.72
|13.45
|39%
|Taiwan
|17.15
|17.12
|0.2%
|Korea
|16.08
|9.97
|61%
|Japan
|7.58
|6.27
|21%
|North America
|6.53
|8.15
|-20%
|Europe
|2.64
|2.28
|16%
|Rest of the World
|2.48
|2.52
|-1%
|Total
|71.19
|59.75
|19%