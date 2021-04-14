© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Annual billings by region in billions of US dollars with YoY change rates

Region 2020 2019 % Change China 18.72 13.45 39% Taiwan 17.15 17.12 0.2% Korea 16.08 9.97 61% Japan 7.58 6.27 21% North America 6.53 8.15 -20% Europe 2.64 2.28 16% Rest of the World 2.48 2.52 -1% Total 71.19 59.75 19%

For the first time, China claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment with sales growth of 39% to USD 18.72 billion. Sales in Taiwan, the second-largest equipment market, remained flat in 2020 with sales of USD 17.15 billion after showing strong growth in 2019. Korea registered 61% growth to USD 16.08 billion to maintain the third position. Annual spending also increased 21% in Japan and 16% in Europe as both regions are recovering from the contraction in 2019. Receipts in North America decreased 20% in 2020 following three years of consecutive growth. Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 19% in 2020, while other front-end segment sales grew 4%. Assembly and packaging showed strong growth across all regions, resulting in a 34% market increase in 2020, while total test equipment sales increased 20%.