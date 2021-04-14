Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Analysis | April 14, 2021

2020 global semiconductor equipment sales surge 19%

Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 19% from USD 59.8 billion in 2019 to a new all-time high of USD 71.2 billion in 2020, says SEMI.

For the first time, China claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment with sales growth of 39% to USD 18.72 billion. Sales in Taiwan, the second-largest equipment market, remained flat in 2020 with sales of USD 17.15 billion after showing strong growth in 2019. Korea registered 61% growth to USD 16.08 billion to maintain the third position. Annual spending also increased 21% in Japan and 16% in Europe as both regions are recovering from the contraction in 2019. Receipts in North America decreased 20% in 2020 following three years of consecutive growth. Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 19% in 2020, while other front-end segment sales grew 4%. Assembly and packaging showed strong growth across all regions, resulting in a 34% market increase in 2020, while total test equipment sales increased 20%. Annual billings by region in billions of US dollars with YoY change rates
Region20202019% Change
China18.7213.4539%
Taiwan17.1517.120.2%
Korea16.089.9761%
Japan7.586.2721%
North America6.538.15-20%
Europe2.642.2816%
Rest of the World2.482.52-1%
Total71.1959.7519%
Ad
Ad
April 15 2021 9:56 am V18.15.43-1