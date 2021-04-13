Ad
© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com Analysis | April 13, 2021

Top 10 semiconductor vendors by 2020 revenue

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 466.2 billion in 2020, an increase of 10.4% from 2019, according to final results by Gartner, Inc.

“Memory, GPUs and 5G chipsets led semiconductor growth, driven by hyperscale, PC, ultramobile and 5G handset end-market demand, while automotive and industrial electronics suffered due to lower spending or a pause in spending owing to COVID-19,” said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner. Intel retained its position as the No. 1 global semiconductor vendor by revenue in 2020, followed by Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron. Intel’s semiconductor revenue grew 7.4%, driven by growth of its core client and server CPU businesses. Overall, the top performers in the top 10 were NVIDIA and MediaTek. NVIDIA’s 45.2% growth was primarily driven by the company’s gaming-related and data center businesses. MediaTek’s revenue grew 38.1% in 2020 driven by the disruption to Huawei’s business throughout the year. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2020 (Millions of USD)
2020 Rank2019 RankVendor2020 Revenue2020 Market Share (%)2019 Revenue2019-2020 Growth (%)
11Intel72,75915.667,7547.4
22Samsung Electronics57,72912.452,38910.2
33SK hynix25,8545.522,29716.0
44Micron Technology22,0374.720,2548.8
56Qualcomm17,6323.813,61329.5
65Broadcom15,7543.415,3222.8
77Texas Instruments13,6192.913,3641.9
813MediaTek10,9882.47,95838.1
916NVIDIA10,6432.37,33145.2
1014KIOXIA10,3742.27,82732.5
Others208,84844.8194,2287.5
Total Market466,237100.0422,33710.4
Memory Accounted for One-Third of Revenue Growth Memory, which accounted for 26.7% of semiconductor sales in 2020, was the second best-performing device category, experiencing a 13.5% revenue increase. “Memory benefited from the key trend in 2020 — the shift to home working and learning — which fueled increased server build from hyperscale vendors to satisfy online working and entertainment, as well as a surge in PCs and ultramobiles,” said Mr. Norwood. Within memory, NAND flash experienced the best performance with revenue growth of 25.2% due to a shortage in 1H20. “In 2021 both NAND flash and DRAM will be in shortage, sending pricing higher though the year and revenues rocketing by around 25%” said Mr. Norwood. “This sets memory focused Samsung up with a good chance of recapturing the top spot in the semiconductor market from Intel in 2021.”
