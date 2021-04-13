© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com Analysis | April 13, 2021
Top 10 semiconductor vendors by 2020 revenue
Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 466.2 billion in 2020, an increase of 10.4% from 2019, according to final results by Gartner, Inc.
“Memory, GPUs and 5G chipsets led semiconductor growth, driven by hyperscale, PC, ultramobile and 5G handset end-market demand, while automotive and industrial electronics suffered due to lower spending or a pause in spending owing to COVID-19,” said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner. Intel retained its position as the No. 1 global semiconductor vendor by revenue in 2020, followed by Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron. Intel’s semiconductor revenue grew 7.4%, driven by growth of its core client and server CPU businesses. Overall, the top performers in the top 10 were NVIDIA and MediaTek. NVIDIA’s 45.2% growth was primarily driven by the company’s gaming-related and data center businesses. MediaTek’s revenue grew 38.1% in 2020 driven by the disruption to Huawei’s business throughout the year. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2020 (Millions of USD)
Memory Accounted for One-Third of Revenue Growth
Memory, which accounted for 26.7% of semiconductor sales in 2020, was the second best-performing device category, experiencing a 13.5% revenue increase. “Memory benefited from the key trend in 2020 — the shift to home working and learning — which fueled increased server build from hyperscale vendors to satisfy online working and entertainment, as well as a surge in PCs and ultramobiles,” said Mr. Norwood.
Within memory, NAND flash experienced the best performance with revenue growth of 25.2% due to a shortage in 1H20. “In 2021 both NAND flash and DRAM will be in shortage, sending pricing higher though the year and revenues rocketing by around 25%” said Mr. Norwood. “This sets memory focused Samsung up with a good chance of recapturing the top spot in the semiconductor market from Intel in 2021.”
|2020 Rank
|2019 Rank
|Vendor
|2020 Revenue
|2020 Market Share (%)
|2019 Revenue
|2019-2020 Growth (%)
|1
|1
|Intel
|72,759
|15.6
|67,754
|7.4
|2
|2
|Samsung Electronics
|57,729
|12.4
|52,389
|10.2
|3
|3
|SK hynix
|25,854
|5.5
|22,297
|16.0
|4
|4
|Micron Technology
|22,037
|4.7
|20,254
|8.8
|5
|6
|Qualcomm
|17,632
|3.8
|13,613
|29.5
|6
|5
|Broadcom
|15,754
|3.4
|15,322
|2.8
|7
|7
|Texas Instruments
|13,619
|2.9
|13,364
|1.9
|8
|13
|MediaTek
|10,988
|2.4
|7,958
|38.1
|9
|16
|NVIDIA
|10,643
|2.3
|7,331
|45.2
|10
|14
|KIOXIA
|10,374
|2.2
|7,827
|32.5
|Others
|208,848
|44.8
|194,228
|7.5
|Total Market
|466,237
|100.0
|422,337
|10.4