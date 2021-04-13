© Mycronic

Mycronic receives order for a SLX system

Swedish high-tech company Mycronic announces that it has received an order for one SLX system from an existing customer in Asia.

With the selected configuration, the order has a value in the range of USD 6-10 million. Delivery of the SLX system is planned for the first quarter of 2022. The SLX laser mask writer was launched in 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernisation. "We are very pleased with the great interest in SLX, and that we now have the possibility of delivering an additional SLX system to a strategically very important customer in the semiconductor segment. It is clear that the SLX system has the features demanded by customers who produce photomasks for the growing semiconductor industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.