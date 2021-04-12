© Trackwise

Trackwise appoints new COO to support expansion

UK-based printed circuit technology specialist, Trackwise, has appointed Steve Hudson as Chief Operating Officer. He will support CEO Philip Johnston in executing the company’s strategy and vision as its expands to serve customers in its key verticals: automotive, aerospace and medical.

Steve brings with him over 20 years of experience in the automotive and aerospace industry. He started his career at MG Rover, before moving onto operational and programme leadership roles at Bentley Motors and Rolls Royce Aerospace. He was most recently at Williams Advanced Engineering, where his responsibilities included growing battery manufacturing capability. “I’m delighted to join Trackwise as the take-up for electric vehicles and aircraft globally accelerates. I’m looking forward to growing our presence as a supplier of unlimited length FPCs in new and existing markets,” says Steve Hudson in a press release. Philip Johnston, CEO of Trackwise, adds “We are very pleased to have Steve join us as he brings a wealth of experience to this new role. With increasing opportunities for Trackwise’s Improved Harness Technology™ to make a real impact in our key verticals, Steve will focus on ensuring the seamless delivery of our contracts against targets as we look to expand our facilities and grow our team and capability.”