Industrial robot player sets up shop in Austria

Japanese industrial robot company, Fanuc, will construct a new distribution and service office for the entire country in Vorchdorf, Upper Austria.

"The site in Vorchdorf was selected due to the central Upper Austrian location with a very good infrastructure", says Thomas Eder, Managing Director of Fanuc Austria in a press release. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022. The aim is to double the number of employees at the facility in the medium term. Fanuc's customers primarily operate in the fields of robot applications, the CNC market as well as in metal and mould making.