Saab's acquisition of Ericsson Microwave Systems complete

Saab's purchase of Ericsson Microwave Systems and the remaining parts of Saab Ericsson Space, which was announced on 12 June 2006, is now complete.

The EU commission has approved the deal. From the 1st of September this year these units will be part of the Saab group under the names Saab Microwave Systems and Saab Space.