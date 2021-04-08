© Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks investigates potential manufacturing in Spain

The electric vehicle startup confirms that it is investigating the possibilities to manufacture its fully electric Volta Zero truck in Spain.

The company has formally expressed an interest in the Decarbonisation Hub project within the former Nissan manufacturing facilities in Barcelona. Barcelona is one of several manufacturing options currently being investigated, alongside other potential sites in the UK and Europe, a press release reads. “We have been investigating and evaluating a number of European manufacturing partners and facilities for many months, and are narrowing down the field to a small group of finalists,” says Chief Technology Officer, Kjell Waloen. He continues stating that assembly of the Volta Zero in Spain could be of interest in order to serve southern European cities for whom decarbonisation of commercial vehicles is becoming a stronger priority. “We will conclude our investigations shortly but having an option to manufacture the Volta Zero in Barcelona could be interesting for us,” the CTO concludes.