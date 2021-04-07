© TT Electronics

TT Electronics facility receives FDA registration in USA

TT's manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio has gained FDA registration status for medical device manufacturing. The registration allows the company to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices, like imaging and diagnostic systems, in the USA.

The registration follows TT’s earlier announcement of its new manufacturing facility in Asia which allows the company to further broaden its capabilities in direct response to demand from life science customers. “This is an important step in our healthcare industry growth strategy. Our FDA designation will provide a significant advantage in supporting our current customers, many of whom are global leaders in their fields,” says TT Electronics EVP, Michael Leahan in a press release. “TT has been supporting medical and life science technology innovators for over a decade. Our customers can now leverage our expanded capabilities in the USA to manufacture and deliver finished, complex medical products – with the same world class service experience that they’ve come to expect from TT.” Manufacturing facilities that are involved in the production and distribution of medical devices intended for use in the United States are required to register annually with the FDA. This registration provides the FDA with the location of medical device establishments and the devices manufactured at those establishments.