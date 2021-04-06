© ESIA

European semiconductor sales grew 6.8% in February

European semiconductor sales in February 2021 reached USD 3.482 billion, an increase of 6.8% versus the same month one year ago, the European Semiconductor Industry Association. (ESIA)

On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in February 2021 were USD 39.588 billion, up 14.7% versus the same month in 2020. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. Sensors, discretes and MOS microcomponents were the top drivers of February sales in Europe. Sales for these product categories grew by 4.2%, 3.9%, and 2.7% respectively. Looking at worldwide sales of application-specific semiconductors, good growth was recorded for automotive infotainment chips, consumer and communication. In February, exchange rate effects increased from January, when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.868 billion in February, up 0.1% versus the previous month and down 2.9% versus the same month a year ago.