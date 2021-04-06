© MVTech

MVTech names new Eastern European Sales Director

SMT capital equipment distributor, MVTech, announces that the company has increased it sales muscles with the addition of Ferenc Csizmazia as Eastern European Sales Director.

Ferenc Csizmazia officially joined MVTech on April 2nd, 2021. He joined the company from ASM Assembly Systems where he over several years held the role of International Sales Team Manager, with responsibility for the Central European market. Ferenc brings with him over 15 years of experience from the SMT industry to MVTech. With this addition, the company expects to grow even faster and more balanced over the Central European region including in Serbia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and North Macedonia. In his new role Ferenc will also be responsible for growing the European footprint for one of MVTech’s strategic partners, ViTrox Technologies, including finding and managing new distribution channels. “After several very successful years of operation, we were looking to expand our business to the next level so bringing someone like Ferenc onboard was next logical step for us. Our aim was to employ someone who has excellent capabilities in business development directly with customers, who can communicate on all levels, from operators to managing directors, plus having good experience with setting up and managing distributors in the SMT industry. Ferenc has all that under his belt, so we are really excited to have him join our team,” says Gheorghe Rebegel managing director of MVTech in a press release.