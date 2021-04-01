© Tesla Electronics Production | April 01, 2021
Elon Musk: “10’000 people needed for Giga Texas”
The Tesla CEO recently took to twitter stating that the electric vehicle manufacturer will need over 10’000 people for its Giga Texas plant “just through 2022”.
It was back during the electric car manufacturers Q2 2020 earnings call, that Elon Musk announced Tesla’s plans to build a Gigafactory close to Austin in Texas. The company has previously stated that it aims to have the plant up and running, to a certain extent by mid year 2021. What this entails is however not clear.