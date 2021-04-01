© Lockheed Martin

Kongsberg signs F-35 contract worth NOK 1.75 billion

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KONGSBERG) has signed a new agreement with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (LMA) worth NOK 1.75 billion for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program production lots 15-17.

The agreement includes delivery of the F-35 Rudders, Vertical Leading Edges and Main Landing Gear Closeout panels for more than 500 aircraft. Production of these mission critical parts will continue through 2025 within Kongsberg's advanced manufacturing facilities. “The F-35 production program is now at full rate production and this contract secures work for the next four years, as well as positioning us for continued participation in future production lots,” says Terje Bråthen, EVP Aerostructures at KDA in a press release.