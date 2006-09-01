Breakthrough ahead for Polymerkompositer

Polymerkompositer continues to convince the industry about its silver based products' high quality.

A major breakthrough is now pretty close for Polymerkompositer's solarcell surface conducting finish ESM300. A major manufacturer of solar cells is now interested in the ESM300 process and is currently evaluating the process with increasing production volumes. Soon the company is expected to start ordering the process in large volumes and when that happens Polymerkompositer ha won a major breakthrough.



The company is now beginning to get ao much of work to do at its R&D centre in Mölndal, Sweden som that the company is planning for expansion of its R&D workforce.



"We have now been marketing our products actively for about a year and in the beginning we had to chase our customers for prospects but now we are filled up to satisfy our customer's needs. It really feels like great parts of the market now has understood the potential of our products", Polymerkompositer's CEO Jens Andersson told evertiq.



Polymerkompositer's ASIG(Autocatalythic Immersion Silver Gold) that Sweden's largest PCB manufacturer successfully has been testing is now up for evaluation even at another well established Swedish PCB provider.