Kitron Lithuania re-certified for IRIS

EMS provider Kitron announces that its manufacturing facility in Lithuania has been re-certified according to the ISO/TS 22163 quality standard for the railway sector.

The standard defines quality management systems requirements for the entire supply chain of the rail sector, including design and development, manufacturing and maintenance activities – emphasising continual improvement and safety aspects and replaces the previous IRIS certification. The certification process was performed by DNV GL. Railway is part of Kitron’s Electrification sector.