Foxtron team up with Nidec to boost EV powertrain development

Foxtron, Foxconn's electric car company, has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoU) with Nidec Corporation, under which the parties now join together as strategic cooperating partners looking to increase the momentum in the powertrain development for next-gen EVs.

Coming together on the MIH open platform, allows Foxtron to fully expand its knowledge and experience in the vehicle design and engineering, and Nidec to utilise its motor technologies in the field. Both companies are now working on a plan that includes passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, where the initial results and demonstrations are planned to be revealed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The MIH platform provides an open architecture, with features such as "modularisation" has received positive responses from partners in different industries, and Nidec will be playing a key role within the alliance in solidifying motor technologies and controls in the future. In recent years, countries around the world have successively proposed plans and dates to ban the sales of internal combustion vehicles, which is one of the largest driving force for the electric vehicle market. Nidec has foreseen and believed in this change and thus invested into research and development of electric drive components and control technologies, its motor products are now covering the range from 50kW to 200kW, which is sufficient for most future electric vehicles.