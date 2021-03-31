© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Plexus expands with new manufacturing facility in Thailand

A new 400'000 square feet facility, which is expected to be completed in the company's fiscal third quarter of 2022, will provide Plexus with two levels of production and warehouse space, as well as four levels of office space.

The new facility, which the company just broke ground on, will be located in Bangkok, Thailand. The expansion is a strategic move to ensure that the company is properly positioned to support future growth projections within the APAP region, as explained in a press release by Steve Frisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The COO points to Thailand’s highly skilled workforce and established supply chain as key attributes to help the company position it self for growth in the region. “These attributes support Plexus’ strong history of operational excellence, particularly in markets with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. We look forward to expanding our services and solutions in Thailand as we continue to fulfill our vision of creating the products that build a better world,” Steve Frisch says. Victor Tan, Regional President for Plexus’ APAC region, adds, “This expansion into Thailand highlights our commitment to growth within the APAC region and supports our efforts of delivering customer service excellence. In growing our operations, we will add 1,800 talented new members to our Plexus team. I look forward to future collaborations with our Thai colleagues as we strive to meet the unique needs of our team, customers and communities.”