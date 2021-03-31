© Panasonic

Panasonic opens new customer experience centre in Munich

Panasonic is expanding its activities in Europe and at its Munich Ottobrunn site. Within the Panasonic Campus in Munich the new Customer Experience Center (CXC) is now about to open the doors.

The building complex consists of over 6'000 square metres and is targeting B2B customers, trade partners, developers, start-ups, and universities. In several high-tech function rooms Panasonic will showcase its range of electro-mechanical components and systems, drives, and industrial robots. Additionally, one can also interact with pick-and-place machines for electronics manufacturing, solutions for production, retail, public areas, e-mobility, and smart living. The CXC is is to be viewed as a dialog platform, event venue, and training location, a press release reads. "From high-tech components to integrated solutions, from e-mobility to Industry 4.0, networked supply chain management to smart living spaces – no other company combines and links so many high-tech competencies under one roof. At the CXC, we present our brand comprehensively and make it tangible. We aim to intensify the dialog with customers, developers, partners, and the public, and thus further expand our growth course in Europe," explains Johannes Spatz, President at Panasonic Industry Europe. "With the opening of the Customer Experience Center in Munich, Panasonic is leveraging synergies to demonstrate customer-oriented, cross-divisional cutting-edge technology. We combine our many years of in-depth industry knowledge, hardware, software engineering, and integration skills to offer companies tailored and integrated solutions - many of these examples are visualized in the new Experience Center. We look forward to welcoming our customers here and tackling the future together, "adds Hiroyuki Nishiuma, Managing Director Panasonic System Communication Europe. The CXC in Munich's east is located within Panasonic Campus Munich, Panasonic Industry's European headquarters.