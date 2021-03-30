© elmatica

Elmatica adds to its medical manufacturer base

The PCB broker announces that it has added two new ISO13485 approved manufacturing partners for medical applications in their supplier base.

According the company's CTO, Jørgen Bakke, a supplier base with the correct certifications and the right level of advancedness is more necessary than ever. “The impact from COVID has driven manufacturing capacity to its limits and pointed out the importance of a solid and certified supplier base. To have a range of ISO13485 certified suppliers both in Asia and Europe is crucial to meet the different demands of the customers, and has been a priority for us over the last months. Some are in need of QTA, others have a High Mix, Low to Mid volume production,” says the CTO in a press release. Covid has caused reprioritisation of the medical production line and defined a new approach for manufacturers selection. Due to order stop in regular production, some manufacturers have been forced to step into unknown production fields of medical equipment, supporting healthcare systems for both on site, and remote diagnosis. “It is always important to keep in mind when involving yourself in advanced electronic medical production, the more electronics involved, the more crucial to have the correct certification and standards implemented,” says Senior Technical Advisor Jan Pedersen. Being involved in Medical is a given for Elmatica, not only to support on design related questions, material selections, manufacturing sourcing and compliance, we have also initiated the first IPC standard for Medical Device Applications, the 6012EM released last year and was recently awarded with the Dieter Bergman IPC Fellowship Award for our involvement in standard development.